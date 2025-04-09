Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari Threatened, Declared Second War Against Igbos – Ejimakor

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor has submitted that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is a prisoner of war and not a criminal.

Speaking on Wednesday via a statement posted on his 𝕏 account, Ejimakor, who is the special counsel to Kanu, also accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of declaring a second war on the Igbo nation in Nigeria.

He alleged that the long incarceration of the IPOB leader is simply a proxy war against Ndigbo and the southeast.

The lawyer specifically recalled Buhari’s infamous remark about teaching the Igbos “in the language they understand,” claiming that this, along with the crackdown on Kanu, constituted a direct and sustained act of aggression against the region.

“When Buhari threatened to teach Ndigbo the ‘language’ they understand, it was a declaration of a second war on Ndigbo.

“The crowning glory was the ‘capture’ of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, seen by Buhari as the ‘numero uno’ of Igbo leadership. Thus, Nnamdi Kanu is a prisoner of war, not a felon,” Ejimakor wrote.

Ejimakor’s comment referenced a controversial statement made by then-President Buhari during a 2021 interview, in which he vowed to deal with secessionist agitators, particularly IPOB, in the language “they understand.”

Naija News reports that Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was repatriated from Kenya in 2021.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu has expressed confidence that he will soon be granted bail after spending four years in detention.

Kanu shared this optimism during a visit from the President-General of the Igbo Community Association (ICA), Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, who visited him at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility in Abuja, where Kanu is currently being held.