Niger’s Junta Gov’t Replaces French With Hausa As Official Language

Niger’s military government has formally declared Hausa as the country’s new national language, marking a significant shift away from its colonial history, where French held a dominant position.

The announcement was made through a new charter released on March 31 and published in a special edition of the government’s official journal.

According to the document, “The national language is Hausa,” while “the working languages are English and French.”

Hausa is already the most widely spoken language in Niger, particularly in the regions of Zinder, Maradi, and Tahoua.

The majority of Niger’s population, estimated at 26 million, can speak and understand Hausa, whereas only about three million people—roughly 13 percent—are fluent in French.

Additionally, the charter officially recognizes nine other indigenous languages, including Zarma-Songhay, Fula, Kanuri, Gourmanche, and Arabic, as “the spoken languages of Niger.”

This linguistic shift follows a national consultation held in February, during which the military-led government secured further backing. At the same event, junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani was granted approval to remain in power for another five years.

Since seizing power in a coup in July 2023 that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s junta has taken decisive steps to sever ties with France.

These measures include the expulsion of French troops, the termination of diplomatic relations, and the renaming of streets and buildings that previously bore French names.

Niger is not alone in this movement. Its neighbors, Mali and Burkina Faso—both under military rule and former French colonies—are taking similar actions.

They have also withdrawn from the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, an alliance akin to the Commonwealth that promotes cooperation among French-speaking nations.