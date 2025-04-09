Nigeria’s Flying Eagles To Continue Preparation For 2025 Under-20 AFCON In Abuja

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are set to travel to Abuja next week as they finalize their preparations for the 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Under the guidance of head coach Aliyu Zubairu, the team has just ended a productive three-week training camp in Katsina as the first phase of their preparation.

A total of 35 players, including three goalkeepers, eight defenders, 10 midfielders, and 14 forwards, have been selected to compete for a spot in the final squad. Ultimately, 21 players will be chosen to represent Nigeria in the tournament.

The Under-20 AFCON will kick off on April 27 in Cairo, Egypt, instead of Ivory Coast. Notably, all four semi-finalists from this tournament will have the opportunity to compete in this year’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup finals, which are scheduled to take place in Chile.

In response to the change in the host nation and the accompanying climatic differences, the team is considering an early departure to Egypt to undergo a 10-day preparatory camping before the tournament commences.

In the upcoming week, the Flying Eagles will utilize the FIFA Goal Project training facility in Abuja for their preparations.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu, who led the team to defend their WAFU B Under-20 Championship title in Togo last October, has aveiled a strong squad of 35 players for the camping.

Flying Eagles Squad for Final Camping in Abuja:

Goalkeepers: Ifeanyi Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos), Rufai Abubakar (Mavlon FC), Soliu Ajia (FK Novi Pazar, Serbia).

Defenders: Adewale Quadri (Nath Boys Academy), Adamu Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors), Odinaka Okoro Emmanuel (Sporting Lagos), Kenneth Igboke (Enugu Rangers), Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United), Haruna Aliyu (Wikki Tourists), Chukwu Emmanuel (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany), Chigozie Michael Ihejiofor (Katsina United).

Midfielders: Caleb Ochedikwu (NK Ujanik, Croatia), Michael Tunde (Simon Ben FC), Sabiu Mohammed (Niger Tornadoes), Akinniran Oluwashile (Water FC), Ibrahim Alani (Real Valladolid, Spain), Ayuma Isaac Israel (NK Istra, Croatia), Cletus Simon (Mavlon FC), Sulaiman Alabi Jojo (El-Kanemi Warriors), Auwal Ibrahim (Akwa United), Shafiu Adamu Duguri (Wikki Tourists).

Forwards: Umar Abubakar (KAA Gent, Belgium), Anthony Ezekiel (Inspire FC), Otu Joseph (Mavlon FC), Nasiru Salihu (El-Kanemi Warriors), Divine Oliseh (Forster Academy), Adeleke Abdulmuiz (Adoration FC), Clinton Jephta (Enyimba FC), Bidemi Amole (Real Sapphire FC), Tahir Maigana (Wireless FC), Rickson Mendos (Niger Tornadoes), Mustapha Umar (Kano Pillars), Kingsley Matthew (Kings FC), Armiyau Yusha’u (Katsina United), Benjamin Precious (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany).