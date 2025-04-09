Nigerian Navy Nabs Suspected Drug Traffickers In Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has announced the arrest of 27 individuals involved in drug trafficking in Lagos.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Lieutenant Hussaini Ibrahim, shared this development in a statement released on Wednesday, April 9.

He explained that the naval team carried out a strategic operation that targeted a known criminal hideout in Gidan Drama, situated on Malu Road in Apapa.

As a result of this operation, 27 suspects were taken into custody, including three women and 24 men.

Ibrahim noted that the arrests were made following actionable intelligence received by the Nigerian Navy operatives.

“The raid was carried out on Saturday, 5 April 2025 by personnel of NNS BEECROFT following credible intelligence received by the Base on the presence of suspected drug peddlers in Gidan Drama which necessitated the deployment of Operation MESA,” he stated.

“During the raid, a total of 27 suspected drug peddlers – comprising of three females and 24 males – were arrested with hard drugs and other illicit substances.

“This successful arrest of 27 suspects and the illicit substances underscores the unwavering commitment of NNS BEECROFT to curtailing spread and use of illicit drugs among teaming youth which negatively affect their health and threaten national security.

“Accordingly, the 27 suspects and exhibits were handed over to the officials of the National Drugs law Enforcement Agency for further necessary action.”