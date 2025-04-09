Nigerian Lawmaker Dies While Sleeping

The lawmaker representing Kaura Namoda South Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar-Daji, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Kasuwar-Daji reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of Wednesday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of the lawmaker.

The party’s State Working Committee, executives, and supporters also mourned the loss, describing Kasuwar-Daji as a dedicated, honest, and God-fearing individual who diligently served his constituency and humanity.

The party extended its heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s immediate family, the people of Kaura Namoda South, and members of the state assembly, praying that Allah grants him Jannatul Firdaus and gives his loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar-Daji will be laid to rest today in his hometown of Kasuwar-Daji in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

In other news, in a determined effort to dismantle terrorist strongholds in the North West, troops from the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army launched a fierce assault on a notorious hideout in Mati Forest, Zamfara State, on Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday.

The operation resulted in the elimination of numerous terrorists, the recovery of significant arms and ammunition, and the destruction of their encampments.

However, one soldier sustained injuries during the battle but has since been evacuated to a medical facility and stabilised.

According to Vanguard, sources revealed that the troops, operating under Operation Munoz, advanced through Tibuki and Sabuwar Tunga villages before storming the Mati Camps.