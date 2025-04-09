Nigeria Won’t Interfere In China’s Political Matters – Lawmaker

The House of Representatives Committee on China-Nigeria Parliamentary Relations Chairman, Jaafaru Yakubu, said Nigeria will not interfere in China’s domestic matters.

Yakubu reiterated Nigeria’s steadfast adherence to the One-China Policy, affirming that Taiwan is an essential part of the People’s Republic of China.

In his statement, the House of Representatives member emphasized that the One-China Policy is fundamental to the relationship between China and Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Yakubu’s comments responded to statements made by the Head of Taiwan’s Trade Mission in Nigeria, Andy Yih-Ping Liu,who recently claimed that Taiwan is not part of China.

For clarity, he pointed out that United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, passed in 1971, recognized the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate representative of all of China, including Taiwan.

The One-China Policy continues to be the foundation of China-Nigeria relations. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, Nigeria has consistently upheld this principle. The attempts by Taiwan’s trade office to dispute this position are deemed ineffective and will not prevail, the lawmaker concluded.

“Nigeria’s relationship with China is built on mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s political matters,” he noted.

Addressing Liu’s claim that Beijing acts as a bully, Hon. Yakubu highlighted the positive trajectory of Nigeria-China cooperation.

“Contrary to these baseless assertions, Nigeria has enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership with China, yielding tangible results for both nations.

“Since 1971, our ties have grown significantly. In 2024, during the FOCAC Summit in Beijing, we elevated this relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Today, Nigeria stands as China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, with bilateral trade surpassing $20 billion.

“China has also played a critical role in Nigeria’s infrastructural modernization through substantial investments in various sectors, including rail networks, road construction, ports, power stations, and water treatment facilities,” he added.