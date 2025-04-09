Nigeria Boxing Federation Warns Portable, Speed Darlington Ahead Of Clash

Interim President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, Azania Omo-Agege, has urged celebrity boxers, Portable and Speed Darlington to prioritize their safety as they prepare for their match on April 18.

Omo-Agege commended Portable for effectively raising awareness about boxing through his celebrity influence and acknowledged his contribution to the sport since his first fight against Charles Okocha. However, he emphasized the importance of understanding that boxing requires more preparation and safety considerations than street fighting.

“I want to thank Portable for using his platform to promote boxing,” Omo-Agege stated. “It’s essential for both fighters to approach this match with the right mindset and preparation to ensure their safety.”

The boxing chief expressed concern regarding the short preparation time before the bout, titled “Chaos in the Ring: Battle for Glory,” set to occur at the Balmoral Convention Center on Victoria Island, Lagos. He recommended that their promoters encourage both fighters to engage in thorough training.

“Two weeks may not be sufficient for them to prepare adequately, especially considering their current fitness levels,” Omo-Agege noted. “As entertainers, their lifestyles might differ from professional athletes, and they must be in good health for this match.”

He stressed the necessity of proper protective gear, including headgear and mouthguards, and highlighted the crucial role of medical professionals being present at the event. This caution comes in light of the tragic recent death of former Nigerian boxer Olanrewaju Segun ‘Success’, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a fight in Ghana.

“I advise the promoters to ensure that Portable and Speed Darlington wear headgear this time,” Omo-Agege urged. “In their previous match, they fought without adequate protection, which was not ideal. It’s imperative to prioritize their safety with proper gear.”

The rivalry between Portable and Speed Darlington intensified when Speed Darlington’s offer of ₦500,000 for Portable to perform at his event was perceived as an insult.

Meanwhile, Portable has been active in training, preparing for the fight in a makeshift outdoor ring. Previously, he achieved victory against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha in a celebrity boxing match last December, despite Okocha’s calls for a rematch.