Labour Party Vows To Defend HQ, Accuses NLC Of Blackmail

The Labour Party (LP) has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by Comrade Joe Ajaero, of attempting to blackmail the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to justify a planned attack on LP offices across the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Obiora Ifoh, the LP’s National Publicity Secretary, raised concerns over the NLC’s recent actions. Ifoh condemned statements made by the NLC leadership, which allegedly threatened to attack Labour Party offices nationwide.

While initially considering ignoring the threats, Ifoh stated that the LP felt compelled to respond in order to reassure its members of the party’s commitment to protecting its offices and resisting any form of intimidation.

The Labour Party described the NLC’s threats as an attempt to pressure INEC and security agencies into acting improperly. Ifoh also referred to a Supreme Court ruling on political party leadership, clarifying that the court had made it clear it had no jurisdiction over internal party matters, including leadership disputes.

The LP spokesperson further emphasized that the party’s leadership transition in March 2024 followed due process in accordance with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

He also clarified that the LP’s legal actions were not related to leadership disputes but were focused on compelling INEC to provide an uploading code for the Ondo State governorship election.

Ifoh pointed out that the LP had previously warned the NLC against convening unauthorized meetings, particularly in Umuahia, and dismissed decisions made at such meetings as invalid.

He also highlighted the NLC’s history of aggressive actions, such as a 2024 incident when union members forcefully entered the LP national headquarters and removed valuables, which was reported to the police.

He alleged that recent threats to attack LP offices had been leaked by some members of the NLC.

The Labour Party spokesperson criticized Ajaero for politicizing the NLC and not focusing on the welfare of workers.

Ifoh suggested that Ajaero should consider leaving unionism and joining politics, as he believed Ajaero was no longer fit to lead the NLC.

The LP further clarified that there was no trade dispute with the NLC, emphasizing that the party did not employ NLC staff and that the union had no legitimate grounds for industrial action.

The party warned that any attempt to attack its offices would be met with legal action and mobilization of its members across the country for self-defense.

Ifoh concluded by stating that if the NLC disregards security agencies and continues with its threats, the LP would seek protection from security forces and take necessary steps to resist any illegal actions.