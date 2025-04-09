Peter Obi, Otti In Attendance As Labour Party Holds National Executive Council Meeting

The National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP), led by Senator Nenadi Usman, officially commenced its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The event, which is crucial for the party’s internal deliberations and future direction, has seen prominent figures in attendance, including the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed and the Governor of Abia State, Alex Oti.

Senators and members of the House of Representatives who are members of the party are present.

Also present are governorship candidates of the party in Edo and Imo States, Olumide Akpata, and Athan Achonu.

In her welcome address, Senator Usman called for unity within the party, particularly urging the members of the former National Working Committee (NWC), led by Julius Abure, to put aside their differences.

She emphasized the need for collective effort in rebuilding the Labour Party, fostering a sense of cooperation among all factions to ensure the party’s growth and future success.

“I appeal to all members, especially those from the former NWC, to sheathe their swords and join in this process of rebuilding our party,” Senator Usman urged.

The party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman said the LP would review its governorship primaries for Anambra State and make its position known.

The primaries, which were held in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Saturday, saw a former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, George Moughalu, emerge as the candidate of the Labour Party ahead of the November 8, 2025, governorship election.