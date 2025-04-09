JUST IN: Niger Republic Dumps French, Adopts Hausa As New Official Language

The military regime in Niger Republic has persisted in its attempts to sever connections with France as it formally established Hausa as the nation’s new official language.

Historically, French had been the primary and official language of the country, Naija News reports.

The latest development was revealed in a charter issued on March 31 and disseminated in a special edition of the government’s official publication.

According to the document, “The national language is Hausa,” while “the working languages are English and French.”

Naija News reports that prior to this announcement, Hausa was already extensively spoken in Niger, especially in areas such as Zinder, Maradi, and Tahoua.

Among the country’s estimated population of 26 million, a significant majority are proficient in Hausa.

In contrast, only about three million individuals—approximately 13 percent—are able to communicate in French.

The new charter also acknowledges nine additional local languages, including Zarma-Songhay, Fula, Kanuri, Gourmanche, and Arabic, designating them as “spoken languages of Niger.”

Furthermore, the government has opted to withdraw from the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, an organization akin to the Commonwealth that supports nations where French is spoken.

In January, French President Emmanuel Macron criticised African leaders for what he described as a lack of gratitude.

Reacting to the developments in the region, Macron said: “We had a relationship based on security — it was twofold. On one hand, it was our commitment to fighting terrorism since 2013. We were right, though I think someone forgot to say thank you. It’s okay, it will come with time.

“Ungratefulness, I know too well, is a disease that cannot be transmitted to men. But I say this for all African heads of state who have lacked courage in the face of public opinion.

“None of them would be sovereign countries today if the French army hadn’t been deployed in the region. My heart goes out to all our soldiers, some of whom have given their lives and fought for years.

“We did the right thing. We left because there were coups. We were there at the request of sovereign states who asked France to come.

“From the moment there were coups and the people stated their objectives no longer involved fighting terrorism — or were unclear— France no longer had a place there.”

Naija News recall that in December 2023, Niger Republic officially expelled French troops from the country.