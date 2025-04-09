Nigeria News
Full List: New Rivers State Local Government Administrators
Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has approved the appointment of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.
Naija News reports that this is coming despite a Federal High Court order which restrained him from appointing administrators to oversea the affairs of the local government councils.
The order was issued by Justice Adam Muhammed on Tuesday in suit no. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025 in the case filed by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative led by Courage Msirimovu against the Sole Administrator in his official capacity.
The approval was contained in a Special Government Announcement issued on Wednesday morning by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.
The new Rivers State Local Government Administrators:
1. Mr Okroiyobi Animete – Abua/Odual LGA
2. Mr Goodluck M Iheanacho- Ahoada East LGA
3. Mr Promise Jacob – Ahoada West LGA
4. Dr Tamunotonye Peters – Akuku Toru LGA
5. Surveyor Atajit Francis – Andoni LGA
6. Barrister Ibiapuve Charles – Asari-Toru LGA
7. Mr Kingsley N Banigo – Bonny LGA
8. Dr Sokari Ibifuro Francis – Degema LGA
9. Dr Gloria Obo-Dibiah – Eleme LGA
10. Barrister Franklin P Ajinwon – Emohua LGA
11. Dr Onyenachi S Nwankwor – Etche LGA
12. Professor Gospel G Kpee – Gokana LGA
13. Mr Isaiah Christian Nobuawu – Ikwerre LGA
14. Dr Barinedum Nwibere – Khana LGA
15. Dr Clifford Ndu Walter – Obio/Akpor LGA
16. – Dr Chukwuma Aje – Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA
17. Eliel Owubokiri – Ogu/Bolo LGA
18. Mr Thompson Isodiki – Okrika LGA
19. Manager Ikechi Wala – Omuma LGA
20. Mr Fred Apiafi – Opobo/Nkoro LGA
21. Mr Eletuuo Ihianacho – Oyigbo LGA
22. Dr Sam Kalagbor – Port Harcourt LGA
23. Mr Nuka O.S Gbipah – Tai LGA