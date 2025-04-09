Full List: New Rivers State Local Government Administrators

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has approved the appointment of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Naija News reports that this is coming despite a Federal High Court order which restrained him from appointing administrators to oversea the affairs of the local government councils.

The order was issued by Justice Adam Muhammed on Tuesday in suit no. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025 in the case filed by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative led by Courage Msirimovu against the Sole Administrator in his official capacity.

The approval was contained in a Special Government Announcement issued on Wednesday morning by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

The new Rivers State Local Government Administrators:

1. Mr Okroiyobi Animete – Abua/Odual LGA

2. Mr Goodluck M Iheanacho- Ahoada East LGA

3. Mr Promise Jacob – Ahoada West LGA

4. Dr Tamunotonye Peters – Akuku Toru LGA

5. Surveyor Atajit Francis – Andoni LGA

6. Barrister Ibiapuve Charles – Asari-Toru LGA

7. Mr Kingsley N Banigo – Bonny LGA

8. Dr Sokari Ibifuro Francis – Degema LGA

9. Dr Gloria Obo-Dibiah – Eleme LGA

10. Barrister Franklin P Ajinwon – Emohua LGA

11. Dr Onyenachi S Nwankwor – Etche LGA

12. Professor Gospel G Kpee – Gokana LGA

13. Mr Isaiah Christian Nobuawu – Ikwerre LGA

14. Dr Barinedum Nwibere – Khana LGA

15. Dr Clifford Ndu Walter – Obio/Akpor LGA

16. – Dr Chukwuma Aje – Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA

17. Eliel Owubokiri – Ogu/Bolo LGA

18. Mr Thompson Isodiki – Okrika LGA

19. Manager Ikechi Wala – Omuma LGA

20. Mr Fred Apiafi – Opobo/Nkoro LGA

21. Mr Eletuuo Ihianacho – Oyigbo LGA

22. Dr Sam Kalagbor – Port Harcourt LGA

23. Mr Nuka O.S Gbipah – Tai LGA