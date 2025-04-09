Jubilation As Abia Governor, Otti Claims Supreme Court Judgement CTC Sacked Abure (Video)

Supporters of the Labour Party (LP), led by Senator Esther Nenadi Usman’s National Caretaker Committee, erupted in celebration on Wednesday following the release of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership dispute.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, took center stage at the celebration, reading excerpts from the document and announcing that the Supreme Court had affirmed Senator Usman’s leadership of the party and sacked the faction loyal to the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

He also revealed that the court had admonished politicians to adhere to the tenures of office outlined in their respective political party constitutions.

Governor Otti emphasised that the court’s ruling was a crucial victory for the party. He further stressed the importance of respecting party constitutions and the terms of office for all political officeholders.

Naija News reports that the jubilation followed a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court last Friday, which set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The Court of Appeal had previously recognized Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party, but the apex court determined that the lower court had overstepped its jurisdiction.

The five-member panel of the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Court of Appeal had no jurisdiction to declare Abure as the party’s national chairman.

The judgment, which centered on the leadership dispute within the Labour Party, clarified that the issue of leadership is an internal matter for the party, and as such, courts have no authority to intervene.

The Supreme Court allowed the appeal filed by Senator Nenadi Usman and another individual, ruling it to be meritorious. The court also dismissed the cross-appeal filed by Abure’s faction of the party, deeming it unmeritorious.

Watch the video below: