Join Hands With Us To Rebuild LP – Senator Usman Tells Abure-Led NWC

The Caretaker Committee Chairperson of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, has called on Julius Abure-led National Working Committee to join hands with her in rebuilding the party.

Naija News reports that Senator Usman stated this on Wednesday at the National Executive Council (NEC) organized by her committee, in Abuja.

Delivering her address in the meeting that had Peter Obi, Governor Alex Otti, Datti Ahmed and elected members of the Labour Party in attendance, Usman commended the Supreme Court for its judgement on the party’s leadership crisis.

“I’m happy to communicate that the consequence of the decision of the Supreme Court of Nigeria is that the Labour Party can now start on its journey for a rebirth. This momentous decision of the Supreme Court is much worthy as it marked an auspicious moment in the history of our dear party, where truth, integrity, responsible leadership are given legal validation, thereby setting to tune for the rebirth of of the Labour Party to push forward its avowed principles to members and the country at large.

“It is trumph for the rule of law, good governance and for all who stand for the truth and sinceroty of purpose,” she said.

The former Kaduna South Senator called on aggrieved members of the party to shield their swords and work for the party’s success.

“I would like to reiterate that some of the foundation stones of this great party are unity, team spirit social justice and reconciliation. The apex court has rightly delivered its judgment and it is time for all to shield their swords.

“I, therefore, call on all party members whether aggrieved by the decision of the apex court or not to set aside their grievances and ambition and come, join us to build a party that will stand with ordinary Nigerians and a party will ensure that the gains of democracy are available to every Nigerians. The time to make things right is now. The time to build a vibrant opposition is now. Nigeria belongs to all of us,” she stated.

The former Minister of Finance further called on Abure-led NWC to join hands with her to reform the party and rebuild democracy in Nigeria.

“We call on the immediate past NWC members, all Labour Party men and women, both at home and in diaspora and the Obidienet Movement worldwide to kindly join hands with us to build our party and rebuild democracy in Nigeria,” she added.