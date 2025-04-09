Jimoh Ibrahim Warns That Government’s Failure To Address Poverty Fuels Insecurity

The Chairman of the Senate Inter-parliamentary Committee, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has cautioned that any government’s inability to tackle poverty will inevitably lead to worsening insecurity.

Speaking during the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Meeting in Uzbekistan, Ibrahim stressed the need for a more collaborative approach among global parliamentarians to support national defence budgets as a means of curbing insecurity worldwide.

A statement released by his media team in Abuja on Wednesday quoted him as saying, “The central question for governments and security agencies should be: security for whom, when, and how? Addressing power and insecurity issues alongside their ecosystems is key to the security of the geocentric system. The government’s failure to address poverty effectively will further exacerbate insecurity.”

Ibrahim explained that the government’s handling of security fluctuates between fear and courage, warning that this inconsistency signals systemic failure.

He said, “Life is increasingly tricky amid this struggle, yet we still maintain a defence structure. It is only a matter of time before one of these emotions—fear or courage—prevails. I saw fear within government leadership, leading to unprecedented crises and heightened insecurity.”

Responding to questions from international media in Uzbekistan, the senator urged parliaments to adopt a more supportive and constructive stance toward defence appropriations instead of merely exercising oversight functions.

He pointed out a critical connection between poverty reduction and government efficiency, noting that insecurity often stems from failures in governance. He also warned that when parliaments focus solely on scrutinizing security expenditures, they might “inadvertently foster insecurity.”

The former Ondo governorship aspirant emphasized that enhancing system and process efficiency is crucial in combating fraud within security spending, a key issue for legislative bodies worldwide.