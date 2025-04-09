I Will Follow Peter Obi’s Steps In Anambra – PDP Guber Candidate, Ezenwafor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, ahead of the November 8 Anambra governorship election, Jude Ezenwafor, has promised to prioritize the welfare of the people if elected.

Naija News reports that Ezenwafor said he would follow in the footsteps of former Governor Chris Ngige and former Governor Peter Obi if elected.

He stated this on Tuesday, in a statement, after he emerged as the party’s candidate.

Ezenwafor promised to run an issue-based campaign. He called on PDP stakeholders in the state to support him and work towards the victory of the party.

His words: “As your candidate and your governorship hopeful, I promise to prioritize the welfare and well-being of our citizens, to create Job opportunities for economic growth and development, and to ensure that our state is a place where everyone can thrive and economic impacts mitigated.

“I am committed to running an issue-based campaign and focusing on the issues that matter most to Ndi Anambra including residents of the state. I will engage with our citizens, listen to their concerns, and work tirelessly to find solutions that benefit all, as we embark on this great journey together.

“I am proud to follow in the footsteps of visionary leaders like former Governor, Sir Chris Ngige, Sir Peter Obi and other leaders that have contributed immensely towards the advancement of our democracy and development of our beloved State, Anambra.

“These leaders have shown that with determination and hard work, we can achieve greater things, But I also recognize that there is still much work to be done, and I am eager to contribute my own wealth of experience to the task of building a better Anambra.

“So I ask for your support, your prayers, and your active participation in this campaign and other activities geared to repositioning our state. Together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and generations unborn.

“Now the dice is cast and our great Party PDP concluded primaries to the Glory of God, let’s consolidate on the gains of this great occasion and make sacrifices to better the livelihood of our people.”