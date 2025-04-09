Herdsmen Attack Plateau Communities At The Start Of Every Farming Season – Gov Mutfwang’s Spokesman

The Director of Press for Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Gyang Bere, has disclosed that the attack on Bokkos by herdsmen was a pattern, especially at the start of every farming season.

Naija News reports that Bere said at the start of every farming season, herdsmen usually invade different communities in the state.

Speaking with News Central on Tuesday, Governor Mutfwang’s spokesman stated that such herdsmen attacks also take place during harvest periods.

He stressed that the Bokkos attack was genocide and could not be described as a farmers-herders clash.

“With regards to the root cause of the problems, one cannot actually lay his hands on any particular issue. But what we know is that it is an act of genocide, like my governor said yesterday (Monday). What could it be or how can you describe a scenario where people are mourning and some individuals open fire on them?

“And so, as we are approaching the farming season, in most cases, this is always the narratives. Once we are approaching the farming season, and sometimes the harvest period, we usually encounter this kind of things. And this is purposely to keep the people in poverty and keep them away from their sources of livelihood. So, basically, these are some of the issues that are happening in Plateau State,” he said.

He added that the Governor was already making efforts to ensure that peace returns in the communities.

“But one thing that I can assure you is that the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has shown resilience, has walked the top, and has done all he can to ensure that peace return to Plateau State,” he added.