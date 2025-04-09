Governors Abusing Immunity Clause, Act As If State Is Their Estate – Gbenga Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, has stated that only the President and Vice President should enjoy immunity.

He argued that there should be a review of the constitutional provision granting immunity to public officeholders.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels TV with the theme “Constitution Amendment,” Senator Daniel said the Nigerian Constitution, though crafted under military rule, was the product of some of the finest civilian mind.

“Some of the best civilian brains cast the Constitution, and even though it happened during military rule, that does not take away from their intelligence or sense of patriotism,” he said.

While noting that no constitution is flawless, the lawmaker argued that only select areas should be amended in response to Nigeria’s evolving democratic landscape.

“I disagree that the Constitution is entirely bad. What we should do is look at specific areas where adjustments are needed to reflect our contemporary realities,” he added.

Daniel criticised the current immunity clause, claiming it has been misused by some state governors who act with impunity and treat public resources as personal assets.

“Some of our elected governors have abused the immunity clause. They act as if the state is their estate, disregarding the House of Assembly and other checks and balances,” he said.

He maintained that immunity should be restricted to the President and Vice President to allow them to focus on national leadership without the distraction of legal battles or undue embarrassment.

According to him, the immunity of governors and their deputies should be adequately defined.