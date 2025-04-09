Governor Zulum, FG Disagree Over Resurgence Of Boko Haram Attacks In Borno

The disagreement between the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum and the Federal Government over the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in the state continued to deepen on Tuesday, with both sides presenting conflicting views on the security situation.

Naija News had earlier reported that Governor Zulum, during a meeting in Maiduguri, expressed grave concerns about the recent upsurge in Boko Haram attacks in Borno State, claiming that the state was losing ground to the insurgents.

He referenced the March 24 attacks on two military bases in the state, one in Wajirko, Damboa Local Government Area, and the other in Wulgo, Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area where several soldiers were killed and military formations dislodged.

Zulum stated, “It is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on a daily basis without confrontation signal that Borno State is losing ground.”

He also pointed to the killings of civilians and security personnel in the recent attacks as a cause for concern, calling it a “setback” to the fragile peace that had existed in the state.

The governor also criticized the recent dislodgment of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari, Wulgo, and Izge, all of which were significant blows to the state’s stability.

Zulum emphasized the need for more action, saying that the deployment of technological warfare and better equipping of security agencies was essential to curbing the attacks.

“More efforts have to be put in place through equipping and deploying technological warfare,” he said, stressing the importance of international collaboration given the state’s proximity to Chad, Niger, and Cameroon.

Federal Government Responds, Cites Efforts Of Security Agencies

However, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, responded by defending the Federal Government’s efforts to combat terrorism and insurgency in the region.

Idris highlighted the ongoing synergy between various security agencies, emphasizing that the Federal Government is working tirelessly to restore peace in the state and across the country.

“The Tinubu administration is committed to eradicating acts of banditry and terrorism across the country. The successes achieved by the security agencies in the last 18 months are an indication that, indeed, Nigeria is gradually returning to normalcy,” Idris stated.

He called for collaboration between state and federal governments, stressing the importance of unity in the fight against insurgency.

He also reaffirmed that the Federal Government was committed to supporting the efforts of the military and other security agencies in tackling the insurgents.