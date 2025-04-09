Go And Kneel Before Wike And Beg For Forgiveness – Eradiri To Fubara

A former President, Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Udengs Eradiri, has advised the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara to ask his predecessor, Nyesom Wike for forgiveness.

He opined that the incompetence caused the crisis in the state and asked the governor to stop etnicising the impasse.

Speaking via a statement, Eradiri claimed that those who are advising Fubara to fight against Wike go cap in hand to beg the FCT Minister in private.

He said: “As for Governor Siminalayi Fubara, he is incompetent and that is what has brought all this negative energy. He should not involve ijaw in his political issues and affairs. Let him tell us how he has supported the ijaws or ijaw activities?

“How many ijaws of Rivers State did he empower that he is demanding Ijaw support now? How many of the IYC comrades in Eastern zone were LGA chairmen, commissioners and appointees in his government?

“Or are all the ijaw youths of Eastern Zone only good at supporting political fights but not good enough for appointment and empowerment? When Chief Wike visited Abalama, how much did Fubara mobilise his people? Wike is a fighter and i like his style.

“I advise Fubara to go and kneel before Wike and beg for forgiveness. Those, who are deceiving him have no balls. They go cap in hand kneeling and begging same Wike when they get it they come in the open to claim ijaw lions.

“Now, Fubara is the one outside they are there ranting. Mr. President used the state of emergency to save Fubara and the ijaw nation the embarrassment of impeachment. He should go thank and appreciate President Bola Tinubu.”

Eradiri recalled that when Wike singlehandedly made Fubara Rivers governor, no ijaw gathered or even went to thank him.

“Fubara did not buy form or even spoke a word during campaigns. Why should he now be disobeying and reneging on agreement? Men are those who keep their words and abide by agreements.”