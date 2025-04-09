Fubara’s Chief Of Staff, Ehie Sues Ex-Head Of Service, Channels TV For ₦2 Billion Over Alleged Libel

The Chief of Staff to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, Edison Ehie, has filed a ₦2 billion libel suit at the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt against the former Head of Service (HoS), George Nwaeke, and Channels Incorporated Limited.

Ehie initiated the lawsuit after Nwaeke, in a televised broadcast by Channels Television, accused him of masterminding the inferno that destroyed the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, among other allegations.

Ehie claims that these accusations, made on March 29, 2025, were baseless and unfounded, seriously damaging his reputation and character.

In the suit, Ehie argues that the false publication resulted in a public scandal and severely tarnished his image, lowering him in the estimation of the public and society at large.

He contends that the allegations were malicious and disparaging, and that they injured his credit, character, and integrity in the eyes of the public.

He is seeking ₦2 billion as general damages, claiming the defamatory broadcast caused significant harm to his reputation.

As part of the suit, Ehie has requested the court to issue a perpetual injunction against the defendants, preventing them or their agents from further disseminating the defamatory content.

He also seeks an order for an immediate retraction of the false publication, along with a public apology to be broadcast on Channels Television and published in two national newspapers with widespread circulation.

The court, presided over by Justice Jumbo Stephens, has already issued an order of substituted service on the defendants.

The judge granted Ehie permission to serve the originating processes to Nwaeke by posting them at the entrance of his residence in Old GRA, Port Harcourt. Additionally, the court ordered that the originating processes be published in a daily newspaper with nationwide circulation, including Abuja, FCT.

The case has been adjourned to April 10, 2025, for proof of service.