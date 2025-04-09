EFCC Witness Testifies On Alleged Diversion Of Kogi LG Funds To Private Account

A witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday revealed how public funds from various local government areas (LGAs) in Kogi State were allegedly diverted and laundered through private accounts.

The witness, Remigius Egu, a compliance officer at Zenith Bank, was testifying before a federal high court in Abuja in the ongoing trial of the Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, Ali Bello.

Bello is facing charges alongside three other defendants—Yakubu Adabenege, Abba Adaudu, and Iyada Sadat—for their involvement in money laundering and misappropriation of over ₦3 billion in public funds.

During his testimony, Egu identified various documents containing transaction details linked to Adabenege, one of the accused.

The witness informed the court that large sums of money from multiple Kogi State LGAs were traced to the account of Korforte Concept Limited on October 4, 2023.

According to Egu’s testimony, the funds were transferred from the following LGAs on October 4, 2023:

Ogori Magongo LGA: ₦14,844,640.57

Ibeji LGA: ₦18,629,944.51

Adavi LGA: ₦20,887,557.54

Kogi LGA: ₦17,929.59

Kabba/Bunu LGA: ₦18,460,569.12

Ajaokuta LGA: ₦22,764,334.70

Okene LGA: ₦20,758,710.37

Yagba West LGA: ₦18,234,063.61

Ofu LGA: ₦21,368,633.69

The witness explained that the Korforte Concept Limited account balance before these transfers was just N7,370. However, on the same day of the transactions, a transfer of N110 million was made from the account to Adaudu, another defendant in the case.

Egu further revealed that additional funds were transferred into the Korforte Concept Limited account on October 5, 2018, from several other LGAs:

Igalamela/Odolu LGA: ₦19,480,651.20

Olamaboro LGA: ₦19,089,517.01

Dekina LGA: ₦23,373,201.67

Ibaji LGA: ₦15,653,631.39

Omala LGA: ₦16,876,252.03

Lokoja LGA: ₦20,591,073.74

The witness also disclosed that on that same day, a transfer of ₦21.9 million was made from the account to a person named Musa Omuya.

Further transactions from the account continued, with inflows on October 8, 2018, from Ijumu LGA (₦17,369,243.52) and Bassa LGA (₦17,471,549.57). On October 10, 2018, N10 million was wired to Musa Omuya, and ₦5.1 million and ₦5 million were transferred to Adaudu.

In earlier proceedings, the Managing Director of Forza Oil and Gas Limited, Oyinkosola Akerele, testified about payments made to the company for the purchase of U.S. dollars.

Akerele stated that the dollars were transferred to four beneficiaries, including three children of Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State: Fatima Bello, Na’ima Bello, and Zara Bello. The funds, amounting to $139,000, were reportedly for their school fees at the American International School (AIS).

The trial, presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, has been adjourned to May 5, 19, 20, and 21 for further proceedings.