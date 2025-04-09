Buba Galadima Exposes Plot To Impose Emergency Rule In Northern State Without Tinubu’s Approval

A prominent member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has claimed that there was a plot by certain individuals to destabilize Kano State and push the federal government into declaring a state of emergency in the state.

Speaking on Jigsaw, a political program aired on AIT on Tuesday, Galadima alleged that those behind the plot were doing so without the knowledge of President Bola Tinubu.

“On the Kano situation, because unknown to him, and I can beat my chest that he didn’t know, Tinubu didn’t know what happened, what was arranged,” he said.

Galadima further claimed that the scheme involved setting up both the Kano state government and the Emir to create a situation that would justify the declaration of a state of emergency.

“There was a grand design to set up the Kano state government, including the Emir, such that they could declare a state of emergency,” he added.

He also mentioned that the plan included a high-level meeting in Abuja and the intentional absence of a key individual, who was being positioned to become the Emir of Kano.

“There was a meeting in a senior official of government’s house in this Abuja, and the man that was supposed to be appointed Emir was sent to Umrah, and as I speak to you now, he is in Saudi Arabia,” Galadima said.

According to him, the plot was for the Emir to be detained in Abuja upon his arrival, with the military on standby to declare the throne vacant.

“Their thinking is that once the Emir is invited today, he will be detained in Abuja. Once he’s detained, the military will be put on alert and the throne will be declared vacant,” he alleged.

When asked to name the individual in question, Galadima declined to do so. “No, I don’t want to mention names. Go and find out who is in Saudi Arabia out of the princes in Kano. Everybody in Nigeria knows what is happening,” he responded.

This revelation came shortly after Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), withdrew an invitation to Muhammadu Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, to appear at the police force headquarters in Abuja. The police had earlier invited Sanusi for questioning over alleged killings during the recent Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.