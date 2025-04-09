BREAKING: Tension As Itsekiri Natives Shut Down Oil Refinery In Delta

Operations have been reportedly put to a halt at the 28,000-barrels-per-day oil production refinery in Ogidigben, Warri, Delta State, as Itsekiri natives shut down the facility on Wednesday.

In a video clip released today by TVC, hundreds of Ogidigben natives were seen protesting at the entrance of the facility.

The development has raised tension in the area.

Naija News understands that a large number of locals gathered at the oil production facility that was formerly managed by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The protest which happened at the facility, which has recently been taken over by Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings, involved women, youth, and men.

The Itsekiri natives protested against the recommendations made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the delineation in the Warri Federal Constituency.

The demonstrators stated that their protest would extend to other significant national assets and facilities within Itsekiri land if prompt action is not undertaken.

This protest occurred just a week after INEC suggested the delineation of wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency, following a ruling by the Supreme Court.