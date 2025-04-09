Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 9th April 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 8th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1555 and sell at ₦1565 on Tuesday 8th April, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1655 Lowest Rate ₦1590

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The U.S. government has defended President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 14 percent tariff on Nigerian exports, citing trade barriers created by Nigeria’s restrictions on 25 categories of American goods.

Naija News recalls that last week, Trump announced new tariffs under what he termed ‘Liberation Day’ trade measures, affecting nearly all countries, including Nigeria.

His administration argued that Nigeria applies an average 27 per cent tariff on American imports, which he labelled as an example of “unfair dealing.”

The Trump administration argued that these import bans limit U.S. market access, particularly in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, leading to significant losses for American businesses.

As part of the broader ‘Liberation Day’ trade measures, the tariffs have triggered global economic ripples, with major stock markets experiencing sharp declines and key nations, including China and Canada, announcing retaliatory actions against the U.S.

A fact sheet released on Monday by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) outlined the rationale behind the tariffs, highlighting Nigeria’s prohibitive policies against U.S. exports, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.