Arsenal Should Have Scored More – Jude Bellingham; Mbappe Predicts Comeback

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has acknowledged the challenges his team faced in their Champions League quarter-final match against Arsenal, which ended in a 3-0 defeat.

Jude Bellingham acknowledged that the scoreline could have been worse, highlighting that they were outplayed by Mikel Arteta’s side.

Bellingham commended Arsenal’s performance, particularly noting Declan Rice’s impressive contribution with two excellent free-kicks, along with Mikel Merino’s third goal.

He stated, “We were not at our best, and Arsenal took full advantage of that. Although two of their goals were free-kicks, they could have scored more.”

Looking ahead, Bellingham emphasized the importance of the second leg, stating, “We still have the opportunity to turn this around, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe shared a positive outlook on the possibility of a comeback in the upcoming return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite the disappointing result at the Emirates Stadium, Mbappe encouraged his teammates to maintain belief in themselves.

“The comeback is possible, of course,” he remarked, urging everyone to stay determined until the very end.

As Real Madrid prepare for their next match against Alaves in La Liga, the focus remains on regaining momentum and building a path toward success in the second leg of the Champions League.