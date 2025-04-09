Anambra Guber: Politicians Move For Voters’ NIN

Ahead of the November 8th Anambra governorship election, politicians have reportedly started moving to secure the National Identity Cards of voters.

Naija News reported that major parties in the contest, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), have concluded their primary elections.

APGA gave its slot to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for a second term. PDP elected Jude Ezenwafor to fly the party’s ticket. APC elected Nicholas Ukachwuku, while LP elected George Muoghalu to fly their parties’ tickets.

The Anambra Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, in a statement on Wednesday, said some politicians have been moving around local communities to get the National Identity Numbers (NIN) in the National ID Cards of voters.

Mefor explained that the aim of the politicians was to use the NINs and personal details of voters to illegally hijack Voter Cards.

In that way, they could override legitimate Voter Cards and issue new ones in their names or those of their associates.

It read: “The Anambra State Government has been alerted to the activities of certain individuals and groups who are going around various communities collecting National Identification Numbers (NIN) from unsuspecting residents.

“These individuals falsely claim that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is conducting a NIN revalidation exercise or issuing permanent National Identity Cards.

“However, inquiries with the NIMC have confirmed that no such exercise is currently underway.

Further investigation has revealed that these individuals are part of a fraudulent scheme allegedly sponsored by desperate politicians.

“Their aim is to use the NINs and personal details of citizens to illegally hijack Voter Cards. By doing so, they can override legitimate Voter Cards and issue new ones in their own names or those of their associates.

“This criminal activity means that during elections, the real owners of the stolen identities may be unable to vote, as the voter database would no longer recognize them as valid voters.

“The Government therefore advises anyone asked to submit his or her NIN to call the Anambra State security number, 5111, for their apprehension and other necessary actions.”