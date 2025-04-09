Anambra Guber: Ganduje Presents Certificate Of Return To APC Candidate

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, officially presented the certificate of return to Nicholas Ukachukwu, who will represent the party in the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

Naija News reports that this presentation took place following the endorsement of the primary election results by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

During a meeting at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, the primary election committee, chaired by Bassey Otu, the governor of Cross River, submitted its report, confirming Ukachukwu as the winner with a total of 1,455 votes.

Ganduje expressed his appreciation to the committee led by Otu for conducting a “fair and transparent process”.

He called on all party members, especially other candidates and their supporters, to rally behind Ukachukwu.

Ukachukwu secured the party’s nomination during the primary election held on Saturday, where he achieved a significant victory over his nearest competitor, Valentine Ozigbo, along with other candidates.

Ozigbo received 67 votes, while Edozie Madu and Johnbosco Onunkwo garnered 8 and 26 votes, respectively.

The Anambra governorship election is scheduled for November 8.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said the party would ensure that the right people emerge as its candidates during the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi spoke on Wednesday during LP’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the LP would correct past mistakes in 2027 and ensure fairness.

He said, “Let’s do the right thing, let’s go from ward to local government to state, to zone and nationally, everybody is free to contest.

“We will ensure fairness and we want to build a party that will be fair, just, and a party people can look at and say ‘this is how this party is.’

“We want to go into the next election knowing fully well that we are offering Nigeria’s the best of people for House of Assembly, House of Reps, Senate, governors, and every form of election.

“We want to correct the mistake we made in the past, we are going to be sure that whoever wants to contest must be a Labour Party member and not on transit.

“It’s going to be a party of ideology and not a party where you just elect people and they b come whatever goes on.

“We must have senators who agree with us, even if we fail, we fail but it’s better to fail doing right than be on the side of wrong. We are going to do that for Nigeria.”