Anambra Guber: DSS, Police Have Arrested NIN ‘Buyers’ – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said some ‘buyers’ of Nationa Identity Numbers (NIN) from voters in Anambra have been arrested.

Naija News reported that politicians, ahead of the November 8th governorship election in the state, moved to local communities in the state to obtain NIN of voters.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesman of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, said the commission acted following information that some individuals were asking for NIN from Anambra residents in exchange for money.

“The National Identity Management Commission has been notified of the activities of unauthorized individuals or organizations purportedly asking for the submission of the National Identification Number (NIN) of Anambra residents in exchange for money, which contravenes the NIMC Act No 23, 2007, Data Protection Act, and Cyber Crime Act.

“Upon receiving the information on the activities of the unscrupulous individuals, NIMC, in conjunction with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), swiftly arrested the culprits behind the illegal collection of the NIN.

“They are currently being interrogated and would be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Adegoke warned Anambra residents against giving their NIN to politicians for monetary compensation.

“At no time should NIN holders give out their NINs for monetary compensation. This is against the laws of the Federation. Anyone caught will be dealt with appropriately.

“The commission had earlier issued a statement warning Nigerians against sharing their NIN or Data with anyone or on any fictitious sites.

“The NIN can only be used by the holders to access government or private sector services, and it must be verified,” he stated