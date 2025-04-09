Action Alliance Withdraws From CUPP, Cites Loss Of Shared Values

A significant rift has emerged within the opposition ranks as the Action Alliance (AA) has officially announced its withdrawal from the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

The decision, made public on Wednesday, stems from the party’s dissatisfaction with CUPP’s direction and internal challenges.

In a statement personally signed by the National Chairman of Action Alliance, Kenneth Udeze, the party cited a loss of shared values and interests as the primary reason for its departure.

Udeze emphasized that CUPP no longer aligns with the collective principles that initially brought the coalition together, especially as it lacked a legal backing, internal organizational structure, and effective leadership.

Naija News reports that he further explained that the decision followed extensive consultations with the party’s stakeholders and leadership.

He expressed regret, stating that while the party had invested significant effort into the coalition, the differences had become irreconcilable.

“CUPP no longer represents our collective values due to its lack of legal backing, internal organizational structure, leadership, and—most importantly—the loss of the collective strength it had when the organization was formed ahead of the 2019 general election,” Udeze stated.

With a heavy heart, Udeze continued, “After careful consideration and reflection, our party has come to the realization that our values and principles are no longer aligned with those of the coalition. Despite our efforts to contribute through constructive criticism, we now believe our differences are irreconcilable.”

He added, “We appreciate the opportunities we had to engage with like-minded individuals within CUPP who are committed to deepening democracy and promoting good governance. However, we can no longer support an organization that lacks legal standing, leadership, and cohesion.”

Despite the withdrawal from CUPP, Udeze affirmed that Action Alliance remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting good governance and democratic principles. The party will continue its work through its membership in the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC).

“We hope our decision will serve as a catalyst for reflection and reform within CUPP,” Udeze concluded, extending best wishes for the coalition’s future endeavors.