2027: Peter Obi Speaks On Dumping Labour Party

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has addressed rumors circulating about his potential departure from the party, firmly denying the claims and clarifying his commitment to the Labour Party’s future.

During his address at the ongoing National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Obi assured party members that he had not discussed leaving the Labour Party with any individual or group.

Naija News reports that he emphasized that any decisions regarding the party’s direction would be made collectively with its stakeholders.

“I’ve not told anybody that I’m leaving the Labour Party,” Obi stated, putting to rest any doubts surrounding his commitment to the party.

A Call For Courage And Action In The Face Of National Challenges

Obi also took the opportunity to address his party members about the state of the nation, urging them not to be intimidated by anyone. He expressed concern over Nigeria’s current state, describing the country as being on the brink of collapse.

“Do not fear anybody. Those who were afraid yesterday didn’t do any better. “We must speak out when things are going wrong. Nigeria is collapsing. The numbers are clear; the indices are clear—people are getting poorer every day,” Obi asserted.

He reinforced the need for unity within the party, stating, “Labour Party has chosen to be a family, and we must do everything as a family. It’s not about Peter Obi’s choice; it’s everyone’s choice. This family excludes no one. We want to build a party that is fair and just.”

Looking ahead, Obi stressed that the Labour Party must be fully prepared for future elections, with a focus on presenting the best and most competent candidates for the House of Representatives, the Senate, Governorships, and the Presidency.

He also made it clear that party loyalty and competence are crucial for those seeking to contest under the Labour Party’s banner.

“We want to correct the mistakes we made in the past. Anyone seeking to contest under our party must be a committed member, not just someone passing through. They must be competent,” Obi said.