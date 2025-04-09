‘2027 Contestants Must Be Labour Party Member And Not On Transit’ – Peter Obi

Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said the party would ensure that the right people emerge as its candidates during the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi spoke on Wednesday during LP’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the LP would correct past mistakes in 2027 and ensure fairness.

He said, “Let’s do the right thing, let’s go from ward to local government to state, to zone and nationally, everybody is free to contest.

“We will ensure fairness and we want to build a party that will be fair, just, and a party people can look at and say ‘this is how this party is.’

“We want to go into the next election knowing fully well that we are offering Nigeria’s the best of people for House of Assembly, House of Reps, Senate, governors, and every form of election.

“We want to correct the mistake we made in the past, we are going to be sure that whoever wants to contest must be a Labour Party member and not on transit.

“It’s going to be a party of ideology and not a party where you just elect people and they b come whatever goes on.

“We must have senators who agree with us, even if we fail, we fail but it’s better to fail doing right than be on the side of wrong. We are going to do that for Nigeria.”