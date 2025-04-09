2027: ‘APC Has No Structure, It’s Just A One-Man Show’ – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has sharply criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), calling it a “one-man show” and asserting that the party lacks a real political structure.

He made these remarks on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, while discussing the potential for a third political force, such as the Social Democratic Party (SDP), to emerge in the run-up to the 2027 general elections.

“The APC has no structure; it’s just a one-man show,” George declared, underscoring his belief that the ruling party’s political foundation is weak.

Naija News reports that he emphasized that for any political alternative to succeed, the focus must be on the people rather than personal ambition. He further argued that individualism, particularly when it serves personal interests, cannot lead to effective governance.

“What should come first is the people. Then, our attitude to manage the resources of this country for the benefit of the people. Individualism can never solve this. Personal ambition is a very dangerous, stupid approach to problem-solving,” George said.

He continued, “You must give in to something and must allow the freshness in the minds of the people of this country. Governance is about them; power should be from them.”

Addressing PDP’s Internal Crisis

In an earlier interview, George also touched on the internal challenges currently facing the PDP, expressing hope that the party’s issues would be addressed in the upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

He acknowledged the growing tensions within the party, describing it as a problem that has escalated from a small issue to a more significant one.

“This thing started like a little sore; now it’s almost like a cancer that spreads. It began with the inordinate ambition of individuals; it didn’t just start yesterday,” George remarked, adding that the root cause of the crisis lies in personal ambitions that have undermined the party’s unity.

Despite these challenges, George remained optimistic that the PDP’s leadership would find a way to resolve its differences.

“The PDP has a system by which we will resolve our problem. The day we have the next NEC meeting, we’ll resolve our problem. So many people have been interpreting the position, laws, and constitution of the party to soothe themselves,” he said.

George stated that the next NEC meeting would be an opportunity for honest deliberation. “I believe that when we meet, we will fight, discuss, and debate. In the long run, we will come to a unanimous decision because we will now put at the centre of discussion the process established by the founding fathers of the party. Those who don’t like it can take a walk and join another party,” he stated, emphasizing that the party’s future depends on its ability to stick to its founding principles.

He also addressed the importance of the party taking decisive action against those who are stirring trouble. However, he warned that if the PDP fails to resolve its issues at the NEC meeting, it would signal the party’s downfall. “If we don’t resolve it, that’s the end,” George concluded.