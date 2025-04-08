You Will Face The Full Wrath Of The Law, Lose Your Jobs If You Collect Illegal Fees – Abia Govt Warns School Heads

The Abia State Government has warned that it would terminate the employment of any school head or principal who sabotage its free education policy by charging illegal fees and levies.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, gave the warning while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting.

He emphasized that “education is free from primary to junior secondary three” in all public schools across the state.

According to him, “students from SS1 to SS3, pay a reduced tuition fee of N3,300 only.”

He sternly warned principals and heads of schools “who surreptitiously collect school fees and levies despite the state government’s free education policy for primary schools and junior secondary school students” to brace up for heavy sanctions.

The Commissioner advised principals and school heads “who engage in these unwholesome acts to stop forthwith or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.”

He said:”By this warning, all offenders henceforth would face the full wrath of the law, including possibly losing their jobs.

The state government has come up with a deliberate policy of providing imprest funds for routine expenses by principals and heads of schools. Consequently, those who engage in these dishonest and corrupt acts do not have any justifiable reasons to continue to do so.”