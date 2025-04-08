Wike Hosts Suspended Rivers Lawmakers In UK [Video/Photos]

Former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday night organised a dinner for the suspended members of the Rivers State House of Assembly in the United Kingdom.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

He disclosed that Wike departed Nigeria on Sunday evening after spending time with his political allies and associates in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.