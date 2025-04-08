Why I Can’t Date Or Marry Saga – Liquorose

Former Big Brother Naija reality show contestant, Liquorose, has opened up on the reason she cannot marry her colleague, Saga Adeolu.

Speaking at a recent event, the reality star denied rumors claiming that she is dating Saga.

She explained that she cannot date or marry Saga due to the nature of their relationship, adding that she considers him her brother and gossip partner.

“I can’t date Saga, I can’t marry Saga, not because he’s not attractive but because we have gone beyond that. Saga is a very nice person to me. He is a friend, a brother, and my partner in crime. He is my gossip partner,” she said.

Naija News reports that Liquorose and Saga, had kept their fans guessing following their public appearance and social media exchanges since they left the house in 2021.

Meanwhile, Nigerian afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up on the rift between him and his colleague, Tiwa Savage.

Recall that in January 2024, Tiwa Savage lodged a police complaint against Davido, accusing him of making threats against her after she posted a photo of herself with the mother of the artist’s first daughter.

However, speaking on The BreakfastShow aired on Tuesday, Davido dismissed the notion of any lingering conflict.

He explained that their differences were nothing more than a temporary disagreement.

He said, “That’s my sister, man. She’s cool. I remember when all of us, Me and Tiwa used to stay in the same house.

“That’s like my big sis, like, you know what I’m saying? She saw me as a youngin’, you know what I’m saying?.”

Speaking on the rift, the Grammy-nominated artist said, “The situation with Tiwa was like kind of personal, she’s very, very good friends with the mom of my daughter, my first daughter, which you know, we were in court, having custody and stuff like that.

“So I just felt like, help me, you know, see my daughter, that type of stuff. So we just got into a little argument. It was nothing, It was just like brothers and sisters arguing.”