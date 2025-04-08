We Will Create Well-Trained, Tech-Driven, Modern Police Force – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured of his resolve to engender a well-trained and well-equipped Nigeria Police Force.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this on Monday during the maiden edition of the National Police Day celebrations at Eagles Square, in Abuja.

At the event which ushered in the 2025 Police Week, the President formally announced the institutionalization of April 7 every year as National Police Day to honour fallen heroes of the force and also acknowledge the heroics of its personnel.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, he declared: “As President, I reaffirm this administration’s steadfast dedication to the welfare and empowerment of the Nigeria Police Force. A secure Nigeria is vital for our collective prosperity, and this vision begins with ensuring that our police force is well-equipped, well-trained, and well-motivated.

“We are resolute in our commitment to police welfare and comprehensive reform. To that end, let me assure you that the Federal Government of Nigeria will institutionalise 7th April as an annual celebration of National Police Day, cementing its place in our national calendar and demonstrating our enduring appreciation for the Nigeria Police Force.”

The President outlined decisive measures his administration is currently putting in place to immediately engender an effective and formidable police force.

“In this light, we are taking decisive steps to improve the conditions under which our police officers serve. Adequate housing, accessible healthcare, and quality education for your children are priorities we are committed to fulfilling.

“These promises will begin to materialize immediately. We are also determined to equip you with modern tools and technology to enhance your effectiveness in combating crime. Furthermore, we will ensure that your salaries and benefits reflect the gravity of your responsibilities and the risks you face daily. Anything less would be unacceptable,” he stated.

He described the force as a cornerstone of the nation’s security, the first line of defence against crime, even as he maintained that the police are protectors of the nation’s democracy and the custodians of citizens’ safety.

“Your role is indispensable, and your contributions are immeasurable. Why have we established National Police Day? The answer is straightforward. This day serves to highlight your invaluable service and to honour the officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“To their families, we extend our deepest condolences and our unwavering commitment to preserving their legacy. Let it be clear: 7th April is not merely a date on the calendar. It is a symbol of our enduring partnership and respect for the Nigeria Police Force—a day firmly entrenched in our national consciousness,” Tinubu added.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, and his team for their remarkable work in advancing reforms aligned with his administration’s goals.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the National Police Day offers opportunity to remember fallen heroes and also acknowledge the heroics of men and women of the Police in theatres of operation across the country and beyond.

The IGP added that the day also provides a platform to emphasize the renewed call for excellence, professionalism, and respect for human rights, among other virtues that the new police force embodies.