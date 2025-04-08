Victor Boniface Misses Bayer Leverkusen’s Training Session

Bayer Leverkusen and Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Boniface was unable to participate in training on Tuesday due to illness.

However, Victor Boniface is expected to be fit for the upcoming Bundesliga match against Union Berlin on Saturday, according to Werkself Xtra.

The Nigeria international was instrumental in Leverkusen’s victory over Heidenheim on April 5, showcasing his talent and potential.

Despite facing injury challenges this season that have limited his appearances, Boniface has still made a significant impact, scoring eight goals in 17 league matches.

Xabi Alonso’s side are preparing to host Union Berlin at the BayArena, and currently sits in second place in the league, just six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

In other news, former Nigeria international Obafemi Martins has offered advice to Samuel Chukwueze, encouraging him to consider a move away from Serie A club AC Milan this summer.

Chukwueze has faced difficulties securing regular playing time since his arrival from Villarreal in 2023, contributing four goals in 47 league appearances for the Rossoneri.

Martins noted that the Saudi Pro League is increasingly competitive and suggested that if a promising opportunity arises, it could be beneficial for Chukwueze’s career.

He emphasized the importance of playing time, stating, “The main thing is for him to play and become a regular starter again. Rhythm and confidence are essential for him.”