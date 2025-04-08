Troops Eliminate Dozens Of Terrorists In Zamfara Forest Raid

In a determined effort to dismantle terrorist strongholds in the North West, troops from the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army launched a fierce assault on a notorious hideout in Mati Forest, Zamfara State, on Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday.

The operation resulted in the elimination of numerous terrorists, the recovery of significant arms and ammunition, and the destruction of their encampments.

However, one soldier sustained injuries during the battle but has since been evacuated to a medical facility and stabilised.

According to Vanguard, sources revealed that the troops, operating under Operation Munoz, advanced through Tibuki and Sabuwar Tunga villages before storming the Mati Camps.

“Troops met heavy resistance from the terrorists as they engaged with light and support weapons, including RPG bombs.

“Troops responded with superior firepower and neutralised scores of the terrorists.

“The terrorist kingpin based in Mati is believed to have been neutralised during the firefight.

“Troops recovered one PKT rifle with two belts and 90 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, five AK-47 rifles, 12 AK-47 magazines with 487 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and three Baofeng radios with a charger.

“Additionally, military and police uniforms were seized, while three motorcycles belonging to the terrorists were destroyed.

“All life-support structures in the Mati camp were also set ablaze and destroyed,” sources disclosed.