Top Hotel Owner Assassinated In Ondo

The Chief Executive Officer of Klass Five Hotel in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Adesoji Johnson Adeleye, has been tragically murdered.

The popular socialite was killed at his hotel, located in the Arakale area of the state.

Sources confirmed to Vanguard that Adeleye was found dead inside one of the guest rooms in his hotel. Reports suggest that his killers forcefully broke into the room, finding the victim still awake. ‘

A close friend of the deceased, speaking anonymously, revealed, “They overpowered him, stabbed him several times, and waited for him to die before leaving the room.”

The friend also shared their heartbreak, stating, “We went out together last night and agreed to meet again in the morning. It’s shocking to lose him in such a brutal way.”

A family member confirmed that the murder has been reported to the police station in Akure, and police detectives have since visited the crime scene.

The family source added, “The police took the remains of the deceased to the morgue, and some individuals have been invited for questioning.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the murder, stating, “A middle-aged man was killed in his hotel premises. We have sent a team of detectives to the location, and we are currently on the trail of the perpetrators. Once we apprehend them, they will be brought to justice.”

Ayanlade also shared that the case has been transferred to the state police headquarters for a more thorough investigation. He assured the public that the police are working diligently to arrest those responsible for the heinous crime.

This killing follows the recent murder of a prominent caterer and socialite, Mrs. Olakunbi Adene, in Akure. In that case, three domestic staff members were arrested after police tracked the woman’s phones to the suspects in Akure and Idanre.