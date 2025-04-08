Tinubu Is Aware Of What Could Lead To His Defeat In 2027 Election – APC Chieftain Reveals

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is aware of what could end his reign and is actively taking significant steps to tackle the issue, as stated by the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) Director of Media and Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, in a recent interview.

Ibrahim expressed confidence that the president will secure victory in the 2027 presidential election, despite concerns regarding insecurity.

He highlighted that, in contrast to former President Goodluck Jonathan, whose tenure was marked by rising violence leading up to the 2015 elections, Tinubu is already enacting strategies to mitigate security challenges.

The APC chieftain affirmed that the party recognizes the existing security threats and is committed to ensuring they do not influence the results of the upcoming election.

“If that was what was responsible for the downfall of Jonathan, I can tell you Jonathan was defeated by the APC, and the APC cannot blindfold itself and allow itself to defeat itself,” Ibrahim told THISDAY on Monday, April 7.

“President Bola Tinubu is already aware of the kind of problem that could lead to defeat, and he will not allow it.”

Ibrahim pointed to the deployment of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to the North-West and the continued efforts of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, as evidence of the administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity.

“In a nutshell, the President will not allow himself to be defeated by himself.

“He’s taking measures to ensure that results are obtained… and he’s assuring Nigerians that the safety of the country is at the forefront of his agenda,” Ibrahim stated.

He also linked the recent spike in insecurity to geopolitical tensions with Nigeria’s Francophone neighbors, arguing that these diplomatic rifts have weakened regional security cooperation.

“Nigeria is literally left alone to fight this war without the collaborative effort of its neighbors,” he explained.

Meanwhile, a Labour Party (LP) senator representing Edo South senatorial district in the national assembly, Neda Imasuen, has advised northern politicians to shield their presidential ambition till 2031.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker, while speaking during a chat with newsmen in Benin City, stated that the advice has become necessary following the unwritten constitution that zoned the position of the presidency between the North and South.

He noted that despite the ‘unfavourable’ policies of former President Muhammadu Buhari, he was allowed to complete his two terms in office.

He said, “The arrangement, whether written or unwritten, is that the North will govern for eight years, and the South will also govern for eight years. That is the battle those politicians aspiring to contest the next 2027 presidential elections will be faced with the roadblock.

“At some point, they will agree with themselves and say, let the South just finish its eight years, and then they will continue from there after the Southern good eight years in office. So that’s my take on it. I don’t worry about it because it’s an arrangement that is spoken or unspoken.

“There’s an understanding between the North and the South. Buhari was not someone whose policies I admired. As far as I’m concerned, he did little or nothing at all. But as bad as that was, everybody closed their eyes and let him do his eight years.

“Even the North that is talking now, they saw Buhari they didn’t clamor that they should take over for him, and they allowed the eight years. So, the 2027 presidential is not going to be any different now because we have a president who, in my opinion, is actually doing well.”