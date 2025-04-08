Thugs Attack Lagos Labour Party Secretariat, Cart Away Millions Of Naira, Other Valuables

Armed thugs numbering around 300 reportedly invaded the Labour Party (LP) Secretariat in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, on Monday, carting away millions of naira in cash and looting other valuables.

Naija News learnt that the thugs stormed the premises around 10 a.m., vandalizing offices and making away with sensitive documents, cash, and other valuables.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, a staff member at the secretariat said Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident but were unable to make any arrests, as the attackers had already fled.

However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the police authorities have started an investigation committed to identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the leadership crisis within the LP deepened on Monday as the National Chairman, Julius Abure, strongly rejected claims that a vacuum existed in the party’s leadership.

Speaking at the ongoing National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party’s National Secretariat in Utako, Abuja, Abure declared that any such assertion was a “nullity.”

“There is no vacuum in the leadership of the Labour Party. The Supreme Court judgment did not say the tenure of the current National Working Committee (NWC) under my leadership has expired,” Abure stated, refuting claims made by rival factions within the party.

He further described the so-called National Caretaker Committee as “an illegal body unknown to any law guiding the Labour Party.”

Abure continued, “What happened in Umuahia, Abia State, was not a NEC meeting; as such, the so-called caretaker committee is an illegal entity. The purported caretaker committee is just a meddlesome interloper whose sole purpose is to destroy our party.”