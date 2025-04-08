There Is Still Wahala, Despite All The Money – Davido Speaks On Uncles’ Polygamous Family Including Gov Adeleke

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared how witnessing the struggles of his uncles, including the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, who have polygamous backgrounds, has influenced his decision to embrace a more stable and faithful lifestyle.

Naija News reports that Davido, in an interview on the Breakfast Club podcast, declared his commitment to monogamy, saying he has no intention of cheating again.

While reflecting on his controversial personal life and how past experiences have shaped his resolve to change, Davido said he does not want any struggle, stressing that he has five kids with four women.

He said, “My uncle that’s a governor has two wives. Another of my uncles: all his wives lived with him, and they played with each other. But upon all the money, there’s still wahala. . I’d rather go and live with how my other guys are living. Maybe because I’ve had bad experiences. Sometimes experience is the best teacher.

“I’m not cheating again. I don’t want wahala. I don’t want any wahala. I have five kids with four women.”

Meanwhile, Davido has said he was shocked waking up to see a reply of his message to U.S. rapper, Nicki Minaj, about a music collaboration.

Naija News reports that Davido and Nicki Minaj collaborated on the Nigerian singer’s 2020 hit song ‘Holy Ground’ and the rapper’s anniversary album last year.

In a recent episode of the Bootleg Kev podcast, Davido revealed that he has never met Nicki Minaj despite collaborating twice on songs.