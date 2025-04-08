Shi’ites Accuse Police Of Killing Detained ‘Free Palestine’ Protesters, Threaten Legal Action

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), commonly referred to as the Shi’ites, has accused security forces—particularly the police—of being responsible for the deaths of detained Free Palestine protesters.

The group claimed that some demonstrators arrested on 28 March 2025 have died in custody.

During a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the group alleged that one of the detainees, Huzaifa Muhammad, from Tudun Iya, Katsina State, passed away at around 6 p.m. on 7 April 2025 while being held at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) detention facility in Guzape, Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the IMN, Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara, a key leader of the movement under Sayyid Ibraheem Zakzaky, decried what he described as continuous human rights violations against its members.

He stated that at least 27 protesters have died, with 26 allegedly killed during the initial crackdown on 28 March 2025.

The group also pointed out what it sees as contradictions in the Nigerian government’s stance on Palestine.

According to the IMN, in March 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, openly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and called for an end to the conflict.

However, around the same time, federal authorities reportedly instructed security agencies to suppress pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Abuja.

As part of their response, the IMN vowed to hold the government accountable for the deaths and detentions, announcing their intention to pursue legal action to challenge what they describe as systematic human rights abuses.

Shi’ites Demand Justice for Protesters

Sheikh Mainasara stated: “We recently received shocking news that Free Palestine protesters detained by the FCT Police Command since 28 March 2025 are dying in custody. Among those who recently passed away is Shaheed Huzaifa Muhammad from Tudun Iya, Katsina State, who attained martyrdom on Monday, 7 April 2025, around 6 p.m. at the IRT facility in Guzape, Abuja.”

He further highlighted the government’s perceived inconsistency regarding support for Palestine, saying: “Showing solidarity with the people of Palestine is not a foreign concept to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Condemning the security crackdown, Mainasara declared that the movement holds the Tinubu-led government responsible for the deaths of the 27 protesters and vowed to continue seeking justice:

“In light of these developments, we will hold the federal government, led by President Tinubu, responsible for the killing of 27 Free Palestine protesters. We also vow to pray against all those who ordered or executed the killings and arrests during the 2025 Abuja International Quds Day.

“While condemning this heinous crime against humanity, we are determined to challenge every instance of human rights abuse inflicted on the Free Palestine protesters in court,” the group added.

The Shi’ite group reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful resistance, stating that it will persist through legal means and prayer in its efforts to seek justice for those who lost their lives.