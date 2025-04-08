Rivers: APC Chieftain Eze Slams Wike’s Camp For Alleged Plot To Prevent Fubara’s Comeback

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has alleged that there are ongoing efforts to fabricate falsehoods against the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, in a bid to prevent his return to office.

Eze made this claim in a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, condemning what he described as an attempt by allies of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to discredit Fubara through misinformation.

He pointed to a recent press briefing by the former Head of Service of Rivers State, George Nwaeke, claiming that Nwaeke had been pressured to make damaging statements against the Governor.

During the press briefing, Nwaeke alleged that Governor Fubara was responsible for the fire that engulfed the House of Assembly Complex, orchestrated through his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, and former Obio/Akpor Council Chairman, Chijioke Ihunwo.

He also accused the Governor of fueling the state’s political crisis and praised President Bola Tinubu for imposing emergency rule in Rivers State.

However, in a twist, Nwaeke’s wife publicly dismissed her husband’s statements, claiming he had been coerced into making them.

She revealed that he had been invited to Abuja by Ogidi, a loyalist of Wike and a Commissioner at the National Population Commission.

She later clarified in an interview that her husband had resigned from his position as Head of Service after refusing to sign a document falsely implicating Governor Fubara in an alleged $15 billion fraud.

Eze, in his statement, accused Wike of actively working against reconciliation efforts in Rivers State, despite President Tinubu’s directive for stability.

He asserted that the FCT Minister’s main agenda was to ensure that Fubara remained out of office indefinitely.

“An interest that runs antithetical to democratic norms and the collective stance of Rivers people,” Eze stated.

He further alleged that the Sole Administrator had been given a fresh mandate to create a wave of false accusations against Fubara, with full media backing, as part of the effort to block his reinstatement.

“With the unhealthy vendetta of George Nwaeke against the Governor, facts abound that the Sole Administrator has a new mandate; to concoct a floodgate of falsehood against Gov. Fubara with full media support, in a bid to stop the Governor from coming back to the Brick House. This will be a shame to us all if we keep quiet and allow this evil to sail through,” he warned.

Eze commended Nwaeke’s wife for speaking out in defense of her husband’s integrity and protecting her family’s reputation.

He called on President Tinubu to uphold the truth and resist the “false narratives and cocktail of lies” being peddled by those seeking to undermine democracy for personal gain.