Real Madrid, Arsenal Risk Losing Players In Today’s UEFA Champions League Clash

At least five players from Real Madrid are currently at risk of suspension just ahead of the highly anticipated first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Arsenal.

The players facing this potential disciplinary action include Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick, and Lucas Vazquez.

If any of these players receive a yellow card during the match scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. tonight, they will automatically be prohibited from participating in the return leg of the quarter-final.

Furthermore, Eder Militao, although sidelined due to injury, is also one booking away from suspension, adding to the team’s concerns regarding player availability.

Real Madrid have been notably undisciplined in this season’s Champions League, accruing a staggering total of 33 yellow cards in just 12 matches, making them the team with the most bookings in the tournament.

On the other side, Arsenal also have their discipline concerns. Key players Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, and Jurrien Timber find themselves in similar situations, as they, too, risk suspension with any further yellow cards.

Champions League regulations dictate that a player will receive a one-match suspension upon accumulating three yellow cards throughout the competition.

Note that any yellow-card suspensions will reset after the quarter-finals, meaning players won’t carry their bookings into the later rounds, which could be a critical factor for both teams as they vie for a place in the semi-finals.