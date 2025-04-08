Police Uncover Baby Factory In Lagos

The Lagos State command of the Nigeria Police Force has uncovered a baby factory in the Ijegun region of the state, leading to the rescue of ten individuals.

Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the operation, as disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to Hundeyin, the illegal operation was brought to light following a tip-off received by the police last Saturday.

In response, officers promptly arrived at the site and arrested the primary suspect, Mariam Vincent, 35, along with two accomplices, Orie Ruth, 23, and Ujunwa Ifeanyi, 18.

Naija News understands that during the raid, law enforcement officials rescued several victims, including three children aged seven, five, and two.

In total, the operation resulted in the rescue of seven adult women and three children.

The adult victims include Precious (24), Magdalene (25), Adaobi (23), Princess (22), Ifeanyi (25), and Amaka (26).

The rescued children are identified as Destiny (7), Miracle (5), and Success (2).

All individuals rescued are currently receiving appropriate care and support.

Hundeyin stated that the suspects confessed during interrogation to having kidnapped the victims from various locations within the state to operate the baby factory.

He further noted that the investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged in court.

While giving updates on police efforts over the past two weeks, Hundeyin said, “A total of 39 suspects who engaged in various crimes, including murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, child stealing, vandalism, illegal operation of a baby factory, illegal possession of firearms, and illicit drugs were arrested.”

In a separate incident, law enforcement successfully freed two individuals who had been kidnapped in the Igbe Alagemo area of Ijede, Ikorodu.

The abduction occurred during a nighttime raid on the community on March 26, 2025.

According to police reports, the victims were safely recovered on March 29, thanks to a collaborative effort involving local teams and security personnel.

A distress signal was received around 9 p.m. on the evening of the incident.

Hundeyin detailed that armed kidnappers stormed the peaceful neighborhood, forcibly entering the home of a 40-year-old man named Dare. The assailants tragically shot and killed his guard dog before taking him hostage.

“Not stopping there, the kidnappers proceeded to a neighbouring house, where they seized a second victim, 25-year-old Rodiat, under similarly violent circumstances,” the police spokesperson said, adding that the force and other security teams worked non-stop for three days before rescuing the victims at about 11:56 p.m. on March 29.

“The victims were immediately reunited with their families, and the area is now relatively calm.

“Surveillance continues, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime,” Hundeyin added.