Osun Communal Clash: Adeleke Relaxes Curfew To 12 Hours

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has announced a reduction of the curfew in Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun communities, located in the Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas, from 17 hours to 12 hours, effective immediately.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, it was noted that this decision comes in light of the gradual restoration of peace in the three communities that experienced turmoil due to land disputes last month.

Additionally, the governor has urged the 100-member expanded peace committee to accelerate their efforts in order to propose a sustainable solution to the ongoing communal conflicts in these towns.

The statement reads: “Now that peace is gaining the centre stage on a daily basis, it gladdens my heart, as the Governor and Chief Security Officer of Osun State to announce the relaxation of the curfew earlier imposed on Ifon-Ilobu- Erin Osun communities from 17 hours to 12 hours daily with effect from today.

“As a Governor, I am again reaffirming my commitment to do everything morally and officially possible at my executive disposal to bring the communal fracas in the three communities to an amicable end.

“So far, I am equally happy to say that the traditional rulers of the three communities and their subjects have been living up to the desired expectations in ensuring gradual return to peace. This is good and heart warming. I urge them to keep the tempo high in this regard

“In the same vein, the new trend in the time frame of the curfew, will also allow our children who want to write WAEC, NECO and JAMB Examinations to be able to do so without any form of hindrance, as we cannot allow their future to be mortgaged .

“However, I am still directing that the joint security team comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps should continue to maintain their usual 24-hour surveillance to ensure zero tolerance on any act of lawlessness.

“This is not without reiterating the need for all stakeholders to cooperate by embracing the much sought peace in the three communities as anybody/group/ community caught or found wanting in fomenting or aiding the crisis in one way or the other will be made to face the music in line with the dictates of the law of Nigeria.”

Governor Adeleke took the opportunity to reiterate his instructions to the 100-member crisis resolution committee established by his administration in response to the communal unrest in Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun a few months ago.

He urged them to accelerate their efforts in order to achieve a sustainable resolution to the ongoing issues.

He emphasized that his administration and the people of Osun State expect nothing less than effective solutions from the committee to address these long-standing communal conflicts.

Additionally, the Governor called upon all sons and daughters of the three communities, both locally and abroad, to collaborate with him and his administration in order to bring a definitive end to this crisis.