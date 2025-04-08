Olubadan Declares Sarkin Sasa Title Invalid, Affirms Authority Of Baale Of Sasa

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has officially declared the title of Sarkin Sasa in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State null and void, affirming that it is not recognized under Ibadan Traditional Chieftaincy Law.

Naija News reports that this declaration was made during the Olubadan-In-Council meeting held on Monday at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, in Ibadan.

The title of Sarkin Sasa became contentious after the recent passing of the late Sarkin Sasa, who was also the Chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers in the 17 Southern States of Nigeria.

Following his death, a move was swiftly made to fill the leadership vacuum. One of the late Sarkin Sasa’s sons, Ahmed Haruna (Ciroma), was unanimously nominated as the new Sarkin Sasa by both the family and the traditional councils of the 17 Southern states, without seeking the approval of the Olubadan.

In his response, the Olubadan emphasized that the new appointment of Ahmed Haruna was not in line with the traditional processes recognized by the Ibadan monarchy.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Gbenga Ayoade, released on Tuesday, further clarified the position of the Olubadan on this matter.

The statement read: “Chief Akinade Ajani Amusa is the recognised Baale of Sasa land in the Akinyele Local Area of the state, and the accredited representative of the Olubadan of Ibadanland.”

It went on to state that all individuals and groups in Sasa land are under the authority of the Baale, and any attempts to sidestep his authority would be met with serious sanctions.

The Olubadan warned: “Let it be noted that any individual or group of persons in Sasa land are under the authority of the Baale of Sasa land; Akinade Ajani. It is therefore imperative to accord him the appropriate respect and authority. Any disobedience to his directive will be met with serious sanctions as it will be considered an affront to the Olubadan stool.”