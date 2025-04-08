Nigeria Bids To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) has announced that it successfully met the March 28, 2025, deadline to express interest in bidding for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

This development marks a significant step for Nigeria, as formalizing a bid for the Commonwealth Games requires the endorsement of the nation’s government.

Historically, Nigeria has faced challenges in hosting international competitions, having lost the opportunity to host the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. However, the NOC remains optimistic about the potential of their new bid.

In a statement from NOC spokesman, Tony Nezianya, he emphasized that Nigeria’s proposal to host the 2030 Games in the capital city of Abuja offers a unique chance to not only highlight the country’s developmental strides but also enhance its standing on the global stage. He asserted that hosting the Games would invigorate the nation’s sports culture and provide a platform for showcasing Nigeria’s rich heritage and capabilities.

Notably, Nigeria last hosted a major multi-sport event in 2003, the African Games, held in Abuja. This experience, according to the NOC, offers a solid foundation for managing the complexities associated with hosting large-scale events, including logistics, hospitality, and necessary infrastructure development.

The NOC believes that the ability to execute a successful event would tell a compelling story of Nigeria’s growth and readiness to take on international sports responsibilities.

Note that the next Commonwealth Games will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from March 17 to March 29, 2026. Initially, the Australian state of Victoria was set to host these Games; however, they withdrew their bid due to escalating costs.