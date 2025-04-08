Connect with us

‘Much Of What I Was Fighting Were Spiritual’ – Gospel Singer, Buchi Opens Up About Cultism Experience

Gospel Singer, Buchi

Nigerian gospel reggae singer, Buchi Atuonwu Bwai, has said he left cultism after Jesus showed him the true meaning of a cult.

Naija News reports that Buchi in a YouTube podcast, ‘BlackFlame’ hosted by Gaise Baba, said Jesus redefined his understanding of cultism, stressing it was a spiritual battlefield and more than secret meetings and rituals.

The ‘Yes Lord’ crooner stated that his life changed one night when he was leading songs and heard a voice saying that he did not belong to the place.

He said, “Exiting the cult. Jesus, I had a deeper understanding of the cult. Jesus showed me the meaning of the cult. That it was not a physical association, You can’t bring a knife to a gunfight and hope to win. The spiritual thing and much of what I was protesting, much of what I was fighting were spiritual.

“So one day I was in the company of about 200 people and I was their singer. No microphones. And time was somewhere between one and two in the morning. And it was in the bush somewhere.

“And I had to be loud enough and commanding enough for everyone to hear me. And we were going on a voyage. And I was leading in songs. I was singing. And the convoy was to my right.

“But from the left, someone spoke into my ears and said, You don’t belong here. So I was startled. But I couldn’t stop singing. I kept singing. I kept singing. But there was nobody there.

“As we moved on that procession, I heard that voice again. This time it was clearer. It said, You don’t belong here. I could not unhear what I heard. And it remained with me until the events that followed.”

Speaking on misconceptions about cultism, Buchi debunked the stereotype that it is a thing reserved for reckless university students.

He said, “And these were all young men and old. Ready to do damage. There were 60-year-olds there. There were 70-year-olds there. There were 20-year-olds there. 30-year-olds. The cult is a leveller. The rich and the poor.

“And people from all tribes were united. Fervently pursuing a cause. The cult has very little to do with the university students.

