‘Much Of What I Was Fighting Were Spiritual’ – Gospel Singer, Buchi Opens Up About Cultism Experience

Nigerian gospel reggae singer, Buchi Atuonwu Bwai, has said he left cultism after Jesus showed him the true meaning of a cult.

Naija News reports that Buchi in a YouTube podcast, ‘BlackFlame’ hosted by Gaise Baba, said Jesus redefined his understanding of cultism, stressing it was a spiritual battlefield and more than secret meetings and rituals.

The ‘Yes Lord’ crooner stated that his life changed one night when he was leading songs and heard a voice saying that he did not belong to the place.

He said, “Exiting the cult. Jesus, I had a deeper understanding of the cult. Jesus showed me the meaning of the cult. That it was not a physical association, You can’t bring a knife to a gunfight and hope to win. The spiritual thing and much of what I was protesting, much of what I was fighting were spiritual.

“So one day I was in the company of about 200 people and I was their singer. No microphones. And time was somewhere between one and two in the morning. And it was in the bush somewhere.

“And I had to be loud enough and commanding enough for everyone to hear me. And we were going on a voyage. And I was leading in songs. I was singing. And the convoy was to my right.

“But from the left, someone spoke into my ears and said, You don’t belong here. So I was startled. But I couldn’t stop singing. I kept singing. I kept singing. But there was nobody there.

“As we moved on that procession, I heard that voice again. This time it was clearer. It said, You don’t belong here. I could not unhear what I heard. And it remained with me until the events that followed.”

Speaking on misconceptions about cultism, Buchi debunked the stereotype that it is a thing reserved for reckless university students.

He said, “And these were all young men and old. Ready to do damage. There were 60-year-olds there. There were 70-year-olds there. There were 20-year-olds there. 30-year-olds. The cult is a leveller. The rich and the poor.

“And people from all tribes were united. Fervently pursuing a cause. The cult has very little to do with the university students.